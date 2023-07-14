IND Vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Uses Abusive Language With Virat Kohli On Other End - WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his class in his debut match for India as he smashed a magnificent century to stamp his authority in international cricket. Jaiswal scored a hundred in the ongoing first Test match against the West Indies while batting alongside Rohit Sharma, who hit a century of his own. The young batsman from Uttar Pradesh became the 17th Indian player to score a century on Test debut.

3 things you need to know

Jaiswal became the first Indian opener to score a century on Test debut away from home

He also became the Indian player to face most balls on Test debut

Jaiswal finished Day 2 at an unbeaten score of 143 off 350 balls

Jaiswal uses abusive language in front of Virat Kohli

Yashasvi Jaiswal finished Day 2 at an unbeaten score of 143 off 350 balls. He forged two crucial partnerships at the top of the order for India. Earlier, he scored 229 runs along with Rohit Sharma and then forged an unbeaten 72-run partnership with Virat Kohli. Jaiswal and Kohli will resume batting for India on Day 3 at their overnight scores of 143 and 36 runs, respectively.

Jaiswal, who is playing alongside Virat Kohli for the first time ever, seems to have picked up some of the former captain's habits. Jaiswal was caught on the stump mic using swear words to describe a West Indies bowler. Kohli was batting at the other end at the time, and it is possible that Jaiswal was simply trying to rile up his captain. However, it is also possible that he is simply using Kohli's language as a way to fit in with the team.

India vs West Indies, 1st Test

India are in a strong position to win the first Test against the West Indies and take a 1-0 lead in the series. After bowling the Windies out for just 150 runs, India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, scored centuries to put the hosts in a commanding position. Despite Shubman Gill's early dismissal, Virat Kohli and Jaiswal forged another partnership to ensure that India will be in a strong position at the end of day two.

With a lead of over 150 runs and two days of play remaining, India are in a good position to win the match. If they can continue to bat well and build on their lead, they will be well on their way to victory.

Image: JioCinema