India's Big Question After WTC Final: Who Will Be The Next Test Captain After Rohit Sharma

Why You Are Reading This: In their second endeavor to claim the title of ICC World Test Champions, India experienced a devastating defeat, resulting in a humbling outcome. Australia emerged victorious as the new champions of red-ball cricket, securing a commanding 209-run win against India in the ICC WTC 2023 final. The defeat on June 11 at The Oval not only extended India's ICC drought but also raised numerous concerns surrounding the team's performance.

3 Things You Need To Know

India has not won an ICC trophy since 2013

India lost to New Zealand under Virat Kohli’s leadership in the WTC Final 2021

This was India’s first loss in an ICC final under captain Rohit Sharma

With Virat & Rohit approaching the end of their careers, all eyes now on India’s Test captaincy

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, nearing the age of 35 and 36, respectively, it would be safe to say that the two key individuals of India’s captaincy group in the Test format are approaching the twilights of their careers. It is worth noting that another senior India cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara is also 35 years old. Keeping in mind, India’s dismal record in ICC tournaments since 2013, fans now worry about who will lead the Indian team after both Virat and Rohit end their time as players.

One of the names that popped up on pondering about the topic is Rishabh Pant, who has shown promising skills in Test cricket like in no other format so far. The 26-year-old was one of the biggest names to not play in the WTC final and his absence certainly helped Australia’s cause in the WTC final. Having led India in T20I cricket before, Pant is certainly one of the names to become India’s next Test captain.

Another name that tops the list of probable captains is star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Although Bumrah is nearing the age of 30, his is one of the key players in the Indian squad, who could very well lead the side till the time someone like Rishabh completely grooms himself. Bumrah has also led India in a Test match against England.

Can KL Rahul prove his mettle as a captain if given another chance?

Meanwhile, KL Rahul's name can’t be missed from the list, despite his poor run as India’s deputy Test captain. Alongside Rohit’s appointment as the captain, KL Rahul was elevated to the position of vice-captain on the back of much hype. However, the 30-year-old failed to make a mark for himself, largely due to his poor form with the bat. KL would certainly be one of the probable captains if he manages to revive his international career. However, his captaincy left a lot to be desired in the Test series against South Africa.

Is Shreyas Iyer the man to replace Rohit?

One name who has proven his captaincy skills is Shreyas Iyer. The 26-year-old batsman has been leading his sides in the IPL and domestic cricket respectively and has a decent record as well. He took Capitals to their first-ever IPL final and it is now tasked with turning the fortunes of Kolkata Knight Riders. He is a regular in the Test side and might be regarded as one of the favourites to become India captain.