IND W Vs AUS W: Anushka Sharma Leads Celebrity Reactions To India Women's Historic Win

Cricket News

IND W vs AUS W: Anushka Sharma and other celebrities congratulated India Women's efforts after their emphatic win over Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind w vs Aus w

India Women faced off against Australia Women in the Group A first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India Women put on a modest 132 on the board in their 20 overs. Australia Women, who entered the game as favourites seemed like they would live up to that tag, but Poonam Yadav’s brilliance made sure that the Ind W vs Aus W result was an unlikely one. 

Also Read: IND W Vs AUS W Live: Poonam Yadav Foxes Alyssa Healy To Trigger Collapse; Watch Video

Ind W vs Aus W scorecard: Deepti Sharma guides India to 132/4

Defending champions Australia Women, who are also the hosts for the tournament, won the toss and put India Women into bat. India Women got off to a flyer after young opening batter Shefali Verma went all guns blazing to help India post 41 in the first four overs. However, India Women lost the wickets Mandhana, Shefali Verma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur in a three-over spell to put them in a spot of bother. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma restored parity though and kept the scoreboard ticking, keeping India in the game. The duo put on a vital 53-run stand before Jemimah was dismissed with India Women at 100/4 with four overs to play. Veda Krishnamurthy struggled but stayed put and Deepti Sharma added valuable runs to finish 49 not out, as India Women managed to score 132/4 in their 20 overs.

Also Read: Ind W vs Aus W Live: Smriti Mandhana Injury Dampens India's Victory Celebrations

Ind W vs Aus W scorecard: Poonam Yadav spins a web to hand India a victory

Australia Women chasing 133 to win, Australia Women had wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy to thank after the opener smashed her way through the field despite the struggles at the other end. Rajshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey up the wickets of Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning, but there was no stopping Alyssa Healy, who reached her half-century with a six off Poonam Yadav. However, Poonam Yadav redeemed herself to bag 4/19, which are the best figures for an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history. Yadav’s heroics meant that Australia succumbed and the Ind W vs Aus W result was a 17-run win for India Women. 

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup: India Defeat Favourites Australia In Opener, Poonam Yadav Stars

Ind W vs Aus W result: Celebrities and fans reactions to India Women's win

Also Read: Big Banter Ensues As Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Beatboxes At World Cup 2020

Published:
