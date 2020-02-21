IND W Vs AUS W Live: Poonam Yadav Foxes Alyssa Healy To Trigger Collapse; Watch Video

India Women faced off against Australia Women in the first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday. The India Women managed a modest score of 132/4 against defending champions Australia Women and it seemed like the host nation would run away with the contest after wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy went berserk. However, Poonam Yadav, the India Women legspinner had the last laugh after dismissing the opener and triggering a collapse.

IND W vs AUS W Live: Poonam Yadav dismisses Alyssa Healy to trigger a collapse

Australian Women opener Alyssa Healy got off to a flyer after India Women managed 132/4 from their 20 overs. While her compatriots struggled, Healy showed her quality as brandished an array of shots to all parts of the fence to score a magnificent half-century. In the ninth over of the innings, India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur turned to Poonam Yadav to get a breakthrough.

Healy welcomed Yadav with a huge six to reach her half-century. However, Poonam Yadav deceived Alyssa Healy the very next delivery as the wicketkeeper hit it straight into the leg-spinner’s hands to bring India Women back into the game.

IND W vs AUS W Live score: Watch Poonam Yadav deceives Alyssa Healy, takes an easy return catch

IND W vs AUS W Live score: Poonam Yadav wickets guide India to victory

Alyssa Healy’s wicket opened floodgates as Poonam Yadav ran through the Australian Women batting order to register India’s best-ever figures in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Yadav registered figures of 4/19 in her four overs and Poonam Yadav wickets included those of Alyssa Healy, Elyse Perry, Jess Jonassen and Rachel Haynes. Yadav could have had a hat-trick after picking up the wickets of Haynes and perry off successive deliveries, but Taniya Bhatia dropped difficult chance to dismiss Jonassen and deny Yadav the hat-trick. With all Poonam Yadav wickets, India Women defeated reigning champions Australia Women to start off their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a win.

