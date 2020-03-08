India Women Vs Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, Bowlers Power Australia To 5th T20 WC Title

Australia Women defeat India Women by 85 runs to clinch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. In front of a strong 86,174 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) crowd, Meg Lanning and co. outplayed the ‘Women in Blue’ in all departments of the game. Alyssa Healy was the star performer of the match and was ably supported by her fellow opening batter Beth Mooney from the other end.

Also Read | IND W Vs AUS W Live: Alyssa Healy Makes India Pay After Shafali Verma's Dropped Catch

Women’s T20 World Cup final: India Women vs Australia Women Match Report

India Women vs Australia Women: Australia innings pre IND W vs AUS W result

Opening batter Alyssa Healy provided a blitzkrieg start to the Australians after getting a reprieve in the first over itself. Healy combined forces with Beth Mooney for a 115-run opening stand and was dismissed after scoring an attacking 75 from just 36 balls. Beth Mooney herself remained unfazed till the end and top-scored with a 54-ball 78. Australian skipper Meg Lanning (16) played a supporting role in a second-wicket partnership with Mooney where the latter did most of the scoring. While Poonam Yadav and co. pulled things back in the slog overs, Australia Women still managed to post a gargantuan 184-4 from their 20 overs.

Also Read | India Women Vs Australia Women T20 World Cup Final Toss Stats And Match Timings

India Women vs Australia Women: India innings pre IND W vs AUS W result

Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Battered and bruised by the dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

Also Read | India Women Vs Australia Women World Cup Final Pitch And Weather Report For MCG, Melbourne

Women’s T20 World Cup final: India Women vs Australia Women

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009. As per ICC’s future tours program, the next Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in South Africa in 2022.

Today is #IWD2020. We'd like to start by saluting everyone at the #T20WorldCup.

The aim was to #FilltheMCG. 90,000 people, watching women's sport. It looks AMAZING. 😍 pic.twitter.com/69gWQMjIZN — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 8, 2020

Also Read | India Women Vs Australia Women World Cup Final Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Also Read | India Women Vs Australia Women T20 World Cup Final Squad Updates Ft. Smriti Mandhana