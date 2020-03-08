AU-L Vs SL-L Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, RSWS 2nd T20 Match Preview

Australia Legends will face Sri Lanka Legends in the 2nd match of the Road Safety World Series 2020 on Sunday, March 8 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The AU-L vs SL-L live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming AU-L vs SL-L live match. These include the AU-L vs SL-L live streaming, AU-L vs SL-L live telecast in India and the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends pitch and weather report for the AU-L vs SL-L live match.

AU-L vs SL-L live streaming details and AU-L vs SL-L live telecast in India

The AU-L vs SL-L live telecast in India will be on Colours Cineplex channel on television. The AU-L vs SL-L live streaming will be on Voot and JioTV. All Road Safety World Series live scores and AU-L vs SL-L live match can be followed on https://twitter.com/RSWorldSeries.

AU-L vs SL-L live streaming: Pitch and Weather report for AU-L vs SL-L live match

Out of the 73 T20s that have been played at the Wankhede, 37 have been won by the chasing side. The average score batting first on the Mumbai track is 166. The highest total on this ground has been 240. According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will see a high temperature of 29 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the AU-L vs SL-L live match, which will not interrupt the AU-L vs SL-L live streaming or the AU-L vs SL-L live telecast in India.

AU-L vs SL-L live match: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends preview

This will be the second match of the exhibition series that will see cricketing legends from around the globe play each other, once again. The impact players in the Australian Legends side will be Brett Lee, Michael Klinger, Brad Haddin and Clint McKay. The impact players from the Sri Lanka Legends are Marvan Atapattu, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan and Tillakratne Dilshan.

The AU-L vs SL-L live match can be expected to be won by Sri Lanka Legends, according to our Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match prediction.

