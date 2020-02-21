Road Safety World Series Tickets For Navi Mumbai Matches: Where To Buy And Full Schedule

Cricket fans in and around Navi Mumbai will now have the opportunity of watching their favourite legendary players in action when they take the field to play the Road Safety World Series, which is a T20 tournament. The T20 tournament will feature teams from 5 different countries. India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will all be taking part in the series conducted fro road safety awareness.

How to buy Road Safety World Series tickets?

The DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting four matches in the tournament. The ticket prices for the match between India Legends and Sri Lanka legend start from ₹100 and go upto ₹300. The ticket price for the match between West Indies Legends and South Africa legends, South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, and Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends starts from ₹50 and goes upto ₹200. Fans can buy Road Safety World Series tickets from BookMyShow website.

Road Safety World Series tickets: The venue for the event

The league will feature a total of 11 matches played between all the teams. The finals of the tournament will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 22. The matches in Navi Mumbai will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Road Safety World Series schedule

March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 11: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Road Safety World Series tickets: India Legends squad

India Legends have announced their squad for the upcoming Road Safety World Series which gets underway on March 7 and concludes on March 22. The side will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and they will kick off their campaign against the West Indies Legends led by the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara.

Sachin Tendulkar's team will consist of some renowned names of the past and coincidentally, all of them have also represented India along with the Little Master. The squad includes the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Munaf Patel, Ajit Agarkar, etc.