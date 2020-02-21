Virat Kohli Dismissed For 2 By 6 Foot 6 Inches Tall Kiwi Debutant In 1st Test; Watch Video

The Indian cricket team can thank the rain interruption, which brought an early end to the first day of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. India finished the day at 122/5 with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant at the crease. The day belonged to New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who picked up 3 wickets for 38 runs in his debut match. The tall pacer picked up the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, but what made his debut special was the prized wicket of Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

NZ vs Ind: Kyle Jamieson exposes Virat Kohli's 'weakness', watch video

One of those typical Virat Kohli's UNWANTED way of getting OUT. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AKN9Ef01f9 — Doshant Girdhar (@Doshantgirdhar) February 21, 2020

Kyle Jamieson welcomed Virat Kohli to the crease with a bouncer. Facing just his seventh delivery, Kohli pushed at a wider delivery which moving slightly away, the ball took the edge and went into the hands of Ross Taylor at first slip. Jamieson punched the air and roared in celebration as Kohli walked back to the pavilion.

NZ vs Ind: Twitter reacts after Kyle Jamieson dismissed Virat Kohli

One false shot from kohli and the world thinks 2014 is back ! Well calm down idiots. Sometimes playing instincts take over the rush of blood. Just wait for the second innings. Also he continues his humility of gifting a debutante his wicket #NZvIND #TeamIndia — Raghul (@i_m_raghul) February 21, 2020

Then Virat. If the boy was another 10-15km/h quicker he could be something in all conditions #NZvIND — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) February 20, 2020





This is Kohli's favourite dismissal mode.#NZvIND — kiran kumar reddy (@gkiran001) February 20, 2020

Kohli gone. India 3 down now.

Kyle #Jamieson on debut - both Pujara and Kohli.

Big guy causing allsorts of problems with his height and bounce on a grassy wicket.

43-3#NZvIND — T Y 🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@iamtheman331) February 20, 2020

NZ vs Ind: Here is what happened on Day 1

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and asked his bowlers to have a go at the Indian batsmen first up on a green top on an overcast day. Opener Prithvi Shaw gave a decent start before he was clean bowled by Tim Southee for 16 runs. Jamieson, who came into bowl as a first change, struck midway through his third over with a gem of a delivery to remove Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 runs. The delivery straightened off the seam to take the edge of Pujara's bat and into the gloves of wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

After lunch, Jamieson struck again by picking up the wicket of Hanuma Vihari (7) off another edge, which BJ Watling caught by diving to his right.

