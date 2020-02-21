IND W Vs AUS W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Women's T20 WC Match Preview

India Women will face Australia Women in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney on Friday. Australia won the T20 World Cup in the 2018 edition of the competition and are currently the defending champions. Here is the IND W vs AUS W live streaming and other details you need to know ahead of the match.

IND W vs AUS W Live telecast in India and IND W vs AUS W live stream online

For Ind W vs Aus W live telecast in India, it can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD. The Ind W vs Aus W live match can also be watched in regional language on Star Sports 1 channels in Tamil, Marathi and so so on.

For Ind W vs Aus W live stream online, the match can be viewed on Hotstar and Jio TV. For viewers across the world, the IND W vs AUS W live streaming can be viewed on ICC's Facebook page. Ind W vs Aus W live score and updates can be found on ICC's official website as well.

IND W vs AUS W Live Streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Sydney Showground Stadium is mostly used for Big Bash League and its pitch tends to support both sides equally. In the 24 T20 fixtures that have been played here, both the team batting first and the team chasing have gotten equal wins. The highest score at this ground has been 189/3 in 20 overs. According to AccuWeather, Sydney will see a high temperature of 24-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 19-degree Celcius. There is a fair chance of the area facing rain.

IND W vs AUS W Live Streaming: Match Preview

India's last match was against the West Indies Women and they won by two runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. Their best bowlers were Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav.

Australia's last match was against South Africa Women and they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the match were Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning. Their best bowlers were Delissa Kimmince and Nicola Carey.

A close match can be expected but Australia might take the win due to the home advantage. Rain interruption could also be an affecting factor.

