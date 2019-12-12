Ind Vs WI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Become Joint Highest T20I Run-getters Of All Time

Last night, the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they saw a run-fest as far as the Men in Blue were concerned. India smashed the Windies for a mammoth 240 runs in the first innings. The big-three at the top - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli showed everyone exactly why they are among the best in the world.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tie each other

Among the many interesting events that took place in yesterday's match, one was that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now precisely tied for the highest number of runs in T20 Internationals. Coming into the match, Virat Kohli was the highest T20I run scorer of all-time, only one run ahead of his vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Yesterday, Rohit scored precisely 71 and Kohli scored 70. Both of them are now tied at the top with 2633 T20I runs. However, Kohli has scored at a much faster pace than Rohit. In just 70 innings, Kohli has scored the same number of runs as Rohit has in 96 innings.

Ind vs WI: India go berserk at the Wankhede

Innings Break!



An absolute run fest here at the Wankhede as #TeamIndia put up a stupendous total of 240/3 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks by Rohit (71), Rahul (91), Kohli (70*).@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/O5t0SoWLoS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2019

India and West Indies came to Mumbai to decide the T20I series. After Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bowl first, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitched together a 135-run partnership for the first wicket. Later in the innings, Virat Kohli walked in to smash the Windies bowlers all around the park. Often taunting the opposition and exhibiting his typical aggression, Kohli ended the Indian innings with a six and India ended up at 240/3 in 20 overs.

In the chase, the Windies were hardly in it as the Indians struck during the powerplay and got their top three in Brandon King, Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran. Captain Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer tried stitching together a partnership but Hetmyer fell. Eventually, Pollard lost his wicket too and the Windies chase looked all but over. In their 20 overs, West Indies could only get to 173 and India won by 67 runs.

