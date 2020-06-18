Sunil Gavaskar Believes Kapil Dev's 175 In 1983 World Cup 'turned Indian Cricket Around'

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev played a sensational knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe in what was virtually a knock-out game of the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup. The wonderful innings is still etched in the minds of the cricket fans. The Kapil Dev 175 knock is still considered one of the best ODI innings of all-time.

Sunil Gavaskar terms Kapil Dev's 175 against Zimbabwe as the greatest ODI hundred

People are still in awe of the Kapil Dev 175 innings. However, one person who has shown his appreciation for the innings on more than one occasion is another former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. The 'Little Master' had described the Kapil Dev 175 knock as 'batting of the highest class' and arguably the 'greatest ODI hundred he has ever seen.'

Sunil Gavaskar was speaking on a chat show Breakfast with Champions where he spoke in length about the Kapil Dev 175 innings. Sunil Gavaskar said that Kapil Dev had a positive aura around him. He added it was a pity that the Kapil Dev 175 knock was not recorded for television vieweing. The match was reportedly not covered live by the official broadcasters of the tournament, who were on a strike that day and hence no video footage of that game is available.

Sunil Gavaskar opined that the Kapil Dev 175 knock was a game transforming moment for not just that match itself, but Indian cricket as a whole, since the mentality of batting in ODI cricket changed ever since. Sunil Gavaskar went on to say that he had never seen that kind of batting quality in his playing days.

Gavaskar's comments can come as a surprise to many since it was believed that he and Kapil Dev were not in the best of terms during their playing days as the BCCI kept juggling between them when it comes to becoming India's captain. However, Sunil Gavaskar's praise warmed Kapil's heart as on the same show, the 'Haryana Hurricane' out of mutual respect, claimed that Gavaskar was the 'ultimate professional Indian cricket could ever have' and 'was at another level as a player'.

After winning the toss at Tunbridge Wells against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev decided to bat first. However, Team India had the worst possible start as they lost their first five wickets at a score of 17 runs. But then entered Kapil Dev and the rest is history. The former skipper rescued his side at that time from getting humiliated in the mega event.

Kapil Dev went on to score a 138-ball 175 while batting with the tail-enders to take the score to 266 for 8 in 60 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 as Madan Lal (3/42), Roger Binny (2/45) and Kapil (1/32) starred with the ball. After defeating Zimbabwe, India secured a 118-run win over Australia. In the semi-final, they beat England and went on to thrash West Indies in the final at Lord’s to lift their first World Cup.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER