India & Australia Formidable Competitors On Field; Solid Partners Off It: Modi To Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison after the latter congratulated him for India's historic series win by ending Australia's undefeated streak at the Gabba on Tuesday. PM Modi hailed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as a thrilling one that saw the best displayed by both India and Australia. Further, PM Modi pointed out that Australia and India were formidable competitors on the field and were solid partners off the field of play.

PM Modi was overjoyed by Team India's historic win at the Gabba and hailed the Men in Blue's energy and passion that was visible throughout the series. PM Modi applauded the grit, determination, and stellar intent shown by the players and wished them luck for their future endeavors. He and Scott Morrison share a warm bonhomie which has been evident on numerous occasions in the recent past.

Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP.

It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display.



India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it. https://t.co/6lndFvRP0U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Makes Odd Vow To Recognise 'Tennis Ball Cricket' As India Beats Australia

Australian PM Scott Morrison hailed the 'hard-fought' contest between the two 'best teams and their players'. Scott Morrison also extended his sympathy to the Australian team led by Tim Paine and vowed that they would bounce back stronger from the defeat. India defeated Australia by three wickets to seal the Test series 2-1.

Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game’s best teams and players. Commiserations to @tdpaine36 and our Australian Men’s Test Team. They’ll be back. #AUSvINDtest — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 19, 2021

READ | Australia's PM Scott Morrison Congratulates Team India, PM Modi On 'great' Test Series Win

India create history at the Gabba

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after which Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud if each individual. The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible", Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

READ | India Clinch Historic Victory Against Australia At The Gabba; Win Test Series In Nailbiter

READ | India Announce Squad For First 2 Tests Against England: Ishant, Pandya Return In Whites

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.