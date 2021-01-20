Australia's PM Scott Morrison Congratulates Team India, PM Modi On 'great' Test Series Win

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated Team India for their historic 2-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday and extended his wishes to his Indian counterpart, PM Modi. India breached the Gabba bastion by registering a three-wicket win against Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending the hosts' unbeaten streak at Brisbane. Australian PM Scott Morrison hailed the 'hard-fought' contest between the two 'best teams and their players'. Scott Morrison also extended his sympathy to the Australian team led by Tim Paine and vowed that they would bounce back stronger from the defeat.

Australia PM congratulates Team India, PM Modi

Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game’s best teams and players. Commiserations to @tdpaine36 and our Australian Men’s Test Team. They’ll be back. #AUSvINDtest — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 19, 2021

PM Modi hails India's stellar intent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overjoyed by Team India's historic win at the Gabba and hailed the Men in Blue's energy and passion that was visible throughout the series. PM Modi applauded the grit, determination, and stellar intent shown by the players and wished them luck for their future endeavors. Other Union Ministers too joined PM Modi in expressing joy over India's victory Down Under. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for Team India after their series win against Australia.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

India create history at the Gabba

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after which Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud if each individual. The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible", Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

