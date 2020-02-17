India Likely To Take On Australia In D/N Test, Here's How Kohli Has Impressed Steve Waugh

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh on Monday asserted that he was impressed by Virat Kohli over the Team India skipper's open-ness to taking on the significant challenge entailed in India playing a day-night Test on the Australian soil.

This comes after BCCI sources on Sunday said that the Men in Blue will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia in December 2020-January 2021.

Earlier this month, Skipper Virat Kohli had also asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia. While speaking on the sidelines of Laureus Awards ceremony, Waugh said he would take nothing away from India's victory but this time it will be different and added that the Australian side is going to be the favourites.

"Australia will be the favourite I think. We know the pitches well and day-night Test is going to be something relatively new for India. I like the way Virat Kohli is taking that challenge. If you want to be the best side in the world, you have to win away from home as much as possible," the 54-year-old said.

"You can't take away from India winning last time but Australia did not have the best batsmen. Marnus Labuschagne has come out of nowhere, the bowling looks much settled now. India does not have weaknesses too, so it's potential to be a great series," he added.

However, India had declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.

India's maiden D/N Test

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.

On the eve of India's three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests."

(With Inputs from Agencies)