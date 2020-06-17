India's Bowling Unit Successful Thanks To Smart Use Of Technology: Bharat Arun

Former Indian cricketer and current bowling coach Bharat Arun recently shed light on the success of India’s pace battery over the past few seasons. Pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have been largely credited for their contribution for India’s No. 1 Test status between October 2016 and April 2020. While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are prominent features of the Virat Kohli-led side in all three formats, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are usually seen swinging their arm in Tests.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun credits technology for India’s pace quartet’s success

Bharat Arun is a former fast bowler himself who played two Tests and four ODIs and was appointed as India’s bowling coach in July 2017. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that they talk about workload management before allotting a certain number of overs to a particular bowler. He explained that since any bowler can “over-exert” themselves on the field without their knowledge, they use a GPS tracker to monitor their movements. Bharat Arun went on to describe the process by citing an example. He said that if a bowler runs 20 kilometres on the field, the tracker helps them to obtain the said data.

Bharat Arun added that they manage workload training sessions by analysing the data accordingly and emphasised the importance of finding the right balance. He credited the smart use of the technology and praised the likes of leading Team India bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and others for succeeding as a bowling unit.

Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in IPL 2020

Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were expected to represent their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Ishant Sharma represents Delhi Capitals, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah play for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians respectively. IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29, however, the tournament was indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter