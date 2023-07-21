ODI World Cup: Fans Book Hospital Beds As Hotel Room Rates Sky Rocket For IND Vs PAK Match

The cricket world will witness the iconic India vs Pakistan matchup at the biggest stage of cricket, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October this year. While India face Australia in their opening encounter in the marquee tournament, they will next play against Afghanistan before locking horns against the arch-rivals on October 15. The IND vs PAK match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Are fans booking hospital beds in Ahmedabad to accommodate for IND vs PAK?

The much-hyped, India vs Pakistan rivalry on the cricket field is a sight to cherish for the millions of cricket fans of the entire nation. The demand to get the tickets for IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match can be accurately deduced by the fact that the ticket prices have been increased by six times. It is now being reported that cricket fans are booking hospital beds in Ahmedabad as the hotel prices have sky rocket ever since the World Cup schedule was released.

While hotels in Ahmedabad are said to be charging amounts close to 50K for a month, fans have found an interesting alternative. This comes in the wake of hotel authorities claiming a spike in inquiries from fans and their family. Amid the rising demands, fan have found it tough to get their tickets for the IND vs PAK World Cup match on October 15.

"We also have a full-body check-up package"

As quoted by Sportstiger, Dr. Paras Shah, Director of Annidhya Multi Speciality Hospital in Bhopal said, “Since it’s a hospital, they are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled, saving money on lodging and getting their health check done. We too are getting inquiries for 24-48 hours stays in our hospital, particularly around October 15, as we also have a full-body check-up package”.

Meanwhile, the hospitals medical director, Dr. Nikhil Lal said, “This is due to the upcoming World Cup India-Pakistan match that is scheduled on October 15. Like at our hospitals, the situation seems the same in other city hospitals too. So, we are thinking about coming out with other health packages”. It is worth noting that India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup 2023 before the 50-over quadrennial tournament.