India Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's Father Missing, Rescue Operation Launched By Pune Police

India international cricketer Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father has gone missing from his home in Maharashtra's Pune city. According to various media reports, Jadhav's father Mahadev left home on Monday morning without informing anyone in the family and has gone missing since then. A complaint has been filed at the Alankar police station and a search operation has been launched. Reports suggest that Mahadev was not carrying his mobile phone with him when he left home earlier today.

Kedar Jadhav's career

Kedar Jadhav is a professional Indian cricketer who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin. Jadhav made his debut in international cricket in 2014 in a One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka. Jadhav made his mark in international cricket during the 2017 season when he played a crucial role in India's successful campaign in the Champions Trophy before they were outplayed by arch rivals Pakistan in the finals.

He played a match-winning knock of 120 runs off just 76 balls in the semi-final against England, which helped India to reach the final. He was also part of the Indian team that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In his domestic cricket career, Jadhav has represented the Maharashtra cricket team in the Ranji Trophy, as well as the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is known for his ability to score quick runs in the middle order, and his bowling has also been effective in limited-overs cricket.

Jadhav faced some injury setbacks in his career, but he continues to be an important part of his team in domestic cricket. The Indian all-rounder is however, struggling to find a place in the Indian team.

The 38-year-old has played 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India from 2014 to 2020. His last international match was an ODI game against New Zealand in February 2020. Jadhav has scored 1389 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 42.09 and has picked up 27 wickets. He has also smashed 122 runs for India in T20Is.

