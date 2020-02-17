The Debate
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Brutally Troll RCB For Copying Old Logo In Schedule Update

Cricket News

IPL 2020: While listing out their April 18 clash against Rajasthan Royals on their schedule, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a glaring error in their tweet.

IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently upgraded their logo, just days prior to the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The tournament will get underway with a game between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. For the first time in history, every IPL franchise has taken to Twitter to post their complete schedule of the mega T20 event on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | IPL 2020: RCB Gives Ideal Valentine's Day Gift To Fans By Unveiling New Logo

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals troll RCB for ‘logo’ mistake

While the RCB also posted their schedule, they made a glaring error in doing the same. To list out their April 18 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, they used the old logo of the Rajasthan-based side in their tweet. Rajasthan Royals immediately noticed the mistake and pointed out by trolling the Challengers Twitter handle.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals To Play Two IPL 2020 Games In Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister

IPL 2020: RCB’s schedule updates

Meanwhile, RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31. Their first away game will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will kick-off their campaign with a game against IPL 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 2. While the RCB unit is yet to be crowned as IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals have not been able to replicate their success since winning the inaugural edition in 2008. 

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Back Injured Jofra Archer, Not To Seek Pacer's Replacement

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Slapped With PIL In Jaipur Over Hosting Matches In Guwahati

