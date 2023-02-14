Prithvi Shaw's 'my Wifey' Post Goes Viral, 23-year-old India Batsman Issues Clarification

India batsman Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia. Shaw turned to his Instagram story to upload a photo alongside Tapadia with a caption that read, "Happy valentines my wifey @nidhitapadiaa." However, the 23-year-old deleted the post a few minutes later and issued a clarification, claiming that someone is editing his pics and showing stuff that he hasn't put on his story.

Meanwhile, screenshots of Shaw's alleged Instagram post are doing rounds on various social media handles. In the pictures, Shaw can be seen posing for a selfie with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia, who is a model and actor by profession. Here's a compilation of posts showing Shaw's now-deleted Instagram story.

Lord Prithvi Shaw 😎👀

Happy Valentine's Day ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWUPhOcS40 — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 13, 2023

Shaw's career

Shaw is an Indian cricketer who was born on November 9, 1999, in Thane, Maharashtra. He is a right-handed opening batsman and has represented India in international cricket in all three formats. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season at the age of 17. Shaw helped India win the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, which helped him earn an IPL contract the same year.

In November 2018, he made his Test debut for India against the West Indies in Rajkot and scored a century in his very first innings, becoming the youngest Indian to do so on debut. In December 2020, he scored his highest Test score of 100 against Australia in Adelaide. He has also played for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was a part of the squad that reached the final in the 2020 season. However, DC lost the final to Mumbai Indians that year.

In 2021, he was named to India's squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, where he scored two half-centuries in three matches. Shaw has not played any games for India since then. Earlier, he shared his disappointment after being ignored for the Test series against Bangladesh.

Image: BCCI/Instagram/PrithviShaw