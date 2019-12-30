India's International Cricket Schedule 2020: Kohli & Co Face Yet Another Challenging Year

India defeated West Indies in Cuttack on December 22 to end 2019 on a high note. With the win, the ‘Men in Blue’ registered yet another ODI series win and continued their fine-run in all international formats of the game. Among other highlights from the year, India also registered a Test series win in Australia, marking their first-ever triumph ‘Down Under’.

It’s 2-1 India! Virat Kohli and Co. beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI to cap off 2019 with a series win. 👏👏👌👌#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/fJpP37tEBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Team India’s international schedule in 2020

Team India under Virat Kohli suffered a major setback when their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign was derailed in the semi-final. On a brighter note, India’s Test team did well throughout the year as they continue to top the ICC Test team rankings. Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, India also leads the ICC World Test Championship points table with a perfect 360 points after three series.

After a successful end to the year, India will now look to perform with the same consistency in 2020. The new year of a new decade poses some challenging contests for the Virat Kohli-led side. Among major ICC events, India will tour Australia for 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.

Here, we take a look at team India’s entire international schedule for the upcoming year.

January 5-10: Sri Lanka tour of India for 3 T20Is

January 14-19: Australia tour of India for 3 ODIs

January 24-March 4: India tour of New Zealand for 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests

March 12-18: South Africa tour of India for 3 ODIs

June: India tour of Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs

September: 2020 Asia Cup in Pakistan

September: England tour of India for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs

October: India tour of Australia for 3 T20Is

October 18-November 15: ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia

November-December: India tour of Australia for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

