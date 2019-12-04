Fans Want Virat Kohli To Aim For Remarkable '3-peat' After He Unseats Smith On ICC Charts

Soon after Virat Kohli reclaimed the number spot on the ICC test rankings, netizens hailed the Indian skipper and expressed their happiness. Kohli overthrew Australia's Steve Smith and took a lead of 5 points as he attained the number one position with 928 points in the ICC Test Rankings released on Wednesday. This comes after the captain's scintillating knock against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens where he scored a brilliant century to lead his team to victory.

While Steve Smith now sits on the second spot, England skipper Joe Root made a significant jump on the list after his double ton against New Zealand and moved four spots up to number 7. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne jumped six places to move to the 8th position after he got back to back fifties in the series against Pakistan while triple centurion David Warner breached the top five in the Test rankings. The Delhi lad also enjoys the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

Netizens hail King Kohli

Virat Kohli Has Been lead ICC's TOP Ranking Player In ODI & Test Cricket



The King 👑 Is Back To His Real Position 🔥#Virat #KingKohli #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CrzVCfu99U — Virat_Rajesh (@ViratIsMyLyf) December 4, 2019

The New Number One Test Batsman in The World ♥️♥️

1. Virat Kohli - 928 Points

2. Steven Smith - 923 Points#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/iF5Ax0vfeT — Jatin Gulati (70) (@imJatinVK) December 4, 2019

One fan remarked at how Virat Kohli still has one more to go to complete the three-peat - top ranking in the ICC's T20 charts

@imVkohli dethrones @stevesmith49 To Become The No. 1 Test Batsman, Two Greatest Batsman Of The Game are having a Great Time! Congratulations Virat Kohli 🔥 #KingKohli #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/5LjebCpyNY — Siddhant (@SiddhantCaptain) December 4, 2019

Warner breaches Top 5

Australia ace opener David Warner on Wednesday grabbed the 5th position in the ICC Test rankings after a couple of top-notch performances in the recently concluded home Test series against Pakistan. Warner was adjudged the Player of the Series, courtesy his 154 in the first match and a scintillating and match-winning knock of 335 in the second Test. Owing to Warner's brilliant performance, Australia managed to whitewash Pakistan 2-0 with an innings win in both matches while the lad from New South Wales climbed 12 spots to sit on 5th position of the Test rankings with 764 points.

