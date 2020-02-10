Priyam Garg Calls Bangladesh's Reaction 'dirty' After Winning U-19 World Cup

On Sunday, Bangladesh overcame all odds to triumph over India in the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. While cricket fans were very pleased with Bangladesh's gutsy victory, there were ugly incidents on the field throughout the game which culminated into the moment of Bangladesh's win. Both the teams got into an altercation where pushing each other was involved. Here are some details.

India U-19s vs. Bangladesh U-19s: Players get into an altercation

The tense match between the two teams culminated in Bangladesh beating India by 3 wickets to ensure a victory in the final of the Under-19 World Cup. Emotional Bangladesh players rushed onto the field and celebrated extensively in front of the Indian players. While there was the usual verbal provocation involved, there was also some "pushing and shoving" which was reported. Here is a tweet that details the same.

While running out on the field to celebrate the win, one Bangladeshi cricketers stormed in between a few Indian cricketers. Umpires then came together and separated teams from scuffle.#IndvsBan#U19CWCFinal #U19CWC

Priyam Garg and Akbar Ali react to the scuffle

Indian captain Priyam Garg spoke about the incident in the post-match press conference. Garg called Bangladesh's reaction "dirty" after winning the tournament and believed that the altercation was "something that should not have happened." Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali, who was also the Player of the Match, agreed with Garg and emphasised that the behaviour of some of his players was not "gentleman-like". Ali also clarified that he was not aware of what had exactly happened but suspected that things could have gotten out of hand as the emotions in the final were running high. The ICC has not made an official statement on the incident yet and it is reported that the governing body will reflect on what happened and take appropriate action soon.

