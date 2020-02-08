Union Budget
U19 World Cup: India U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 Preview And Live Streaming Details

Cricket News

India U19 cricket team will play against Bangladesh U19 cricket team in the final of the U19 World Cup 2020. Let us look at the live streaming details.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
u19 world cup

India Under-19 cricket team will play against Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team in the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. Let us look at the match preview, schedule and live streaming details of the match.

Also Read | India U19 World Cup journey: How Yashasvi Jaiswal and Co made their way to the 2020 final

Ind U19 vs Ban U19: Live streaming details and schedule

Venue: Senwes Park, South Africa

Date: February 9, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Live streaming: Hotstar

Also Read | Rahul Dravid's motivational video inspired India at U19 World Cup, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ind U19 vs Ban U19: Match Preview

India and Bangladesh have not lost a single match in the competition. This is the third tournament final between the two sides in the last few months. Bangladesh will play in the World Cup final for the first time, after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final. India had defeated Pakistan by a huge margin of 10 wickets in the semi-finals of the tournament.

U19 World Cup 2020 final: Top Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the player to watch out for India. The player has averaged 56 runs in the tournament, scoring 312 runs in five matches. Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi would look to create an impact with the ball, having bagged 13 wickets and 11 wickets respectively.

For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy is having a great campaign. Meanwhile, Mahmudul Hasan scored a century in the previous game for Bangladesh. Rakibul Hasan would be the bowler to watch out for courtesy of 11 wickets to his credit.

Also Read | India U19 World Cup-winning captains: From Virat Kohli to Unmukt Chand, where are they now

U19 World Cup 2020 final: Pitch Report

The final game will likely be played on a new pitch at Senwes Park. The pitch would be ideal for batting. However, in the last three matches, teams that have batted first have found it difficult to score.

U19 World Cup 2020 final: Squad details

U19 World Cup 2020 final India squad : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

U19 World Cup 2020 final Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan U19 fielding pathetic, praises Yashasvi Jaiswal for century

 

