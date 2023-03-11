Rohit Sharma Sends The Ball Into The Stands As He Pulls Mitchell Starc For A Six - WATCH

During the 3rd Day of the ongoing 4th Test between India and Australia, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started proceedings on a positive note. The two made quick runs to transfer the pressure on the Aussie bowlers. In one particular instance, Rohit Sharma took on the short ball of Mitchell Starc and sent the ball flying in the stands for a maximum.

Mitchell Starc was taken to the cleaners by the Indian batsmen early on in the initial phase of Day 3. While it was Shubman Gill, who started the attack with a blistering drive, it was Rohit Sharma who got the opportunity to play one of his favorite shots, when Starc dropped the ball short. It was the last ball of the 15th over and from the moment it released Sharma went into an offensive stance to send the ball traveling. Here's the shot played by the Indian captain.

Cracking shot! 😍@ImRo45 is quick to read the line and length & pulls it for a big 6!



Though Sharma was the domineering force here, unfortunately for India he could not capitalize the start into a big score and fell after scoring 35 runs. The score of India was 74 when Rohit departed.

India vs Australia: 4th Test

Following Rohit's wicket, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara continued to put runs on board. After a jittery few overs, Pujara settled in and the two took India's total to 129/1 at lunch Day 3. The post-lunch session is currently going on and both Pujara and Gill are batting without any discomfort. Pujara is batting on 34 (88) and Gill is going solid at 76 (163). India's score is 152/1 after 51 overs. Before this, Australia amassed 480 in their first innings. For Australia, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green scored the majority of the runs. Both completed their centuries and took Australia close to 500 runs. As for the scoreline of the series, India is currently leading at 2-1, and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fourth Test will showcase what will be the ultimate bottom line of the series.