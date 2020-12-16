India Vs Australia 1st Test: Hosts To Shun BIG Annual Tradition Ahead Of Pink-ball Game

The Australian team has been plagued with injuries this summer, in what has been their nightmare preparation campaign against the visiting Indian side. As many as 12 players, including Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch and David Warner, succumbed to injuries over the course of past few weeks. While Mitchell Starc has now been declared fit for the rest of the Australian home summer, Aaron Finch skipped a crucial T20I and the David Warner injury has prompted the team management to rule him out of the opening India vs Australia pink ball Test match.

David Warner injury: Cricketer sustained a groin injury during ODIs

"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match" – Justin Langer on David Warner's injury. #AUSvIND LATEST: https://t.co/tObBj1jkp9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2020

India vs Australia 1st Test: Australian captain Tim Paine gives playing XI updates

The Australian team management usually reveals their playing XI a day prior to their Test match. However, the recent string of player’s injuries and selection dilemmas means the team will be shunning their annual tradition. While speaking with cricket.com.au, Australian captain Tim Paine said that the team will not be revealing their starting XI until coin toss of the India vs Australia 1st Test at Adelaide.

While fans will have to wait till the coin toss for Australia’s playing XI, Tim Paine still offered some clues about the same a day prior to the series opener. Despite the David Warner injury and Will Pucovski concussion updates, the Australian skipper said that the team’s selection for opening combination has been “pretty clear for a while”. He hinted that Joe Burns would be one of the openers for the India vs Australia 1st Test, despite the batsman’s recent poor run-of-form with the bat, including low scores in the warm-ups against the visitors.

Tim Paine also gave updates about the possibility of young all-rounder Cameron Green making his Test debut with the pink ball game. Green, who sustained a mild-concussion for Australia A against India, was tipped by both his captain and coach Justin Langer to feature in Australia’s playing XI upon passing the fitness test. Here is a look at Tim Paine’s entire take on Australia’s potential starting XI for the series opener against India.

Australia won't reveal their starting XI until tomorrow's coin toss, but captain Tim Paine has given a strong indication Joe Burns will retain his place and allrounder Cameron Green is set to debut, writes @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/eNvXqExzB3 pic.twitter.com/lUUrujl1nQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2020

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia pink ball Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval between Thursday, December 17 and Monday, December 21. The action is slated to commence from 9:40 am IST onwards.

