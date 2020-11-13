Shane Watson Admits 'Mumbai Has No Weaknesses', Cracks Rohit Sharma And Co.'s Winning Code

Shane Watson has made headlines recently as the former Australian all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Chennai team's now former opener revealed his decision after his team's Dream11 IPL campaign came to an end. The dynamic cricketer has gone on to explain Mumbai’s successful title defense and shared how the Dream11 IPL 2020 winners have “no weakness”.

Shane Watson in awe of Chennai's archrivals and IPL 2020 winners Mumbai

Rohit's latest Dream11 IPL triumph takes Mumbai IPL title wins count to 5. The next best is MS Dhoni and Chennai's record of 3 IPL titles. Rohit Sharma also became the first player to win the Dream11 IPL 6 times. The Mumbaikar won the title back in 2009 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Watson congratulated the Mumbai-based franchise on winning the IPL for the fifth time. He emphasizes how Mumbai were the strongest team throughout the season.

Also Read Sourav Ganguly Launches ICC T20 World Cup 2021 To Be Held In India; See Picture

Shane Watson decodes Mumbai IPL title wins' secret

Watson also went to say that as the tournament revealed and progressed, he could confirm that the Ambani-owned franchise acted as a unit without any fallouts or weaknesses. He added that the team has no weakness even at an international level too. The former Chennai star also heaped praises on Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner, Quinton De Kock as 'world-class players'.

Also Read Yuvraj Singh Reveals Latest Holiday Destination, Kevin Pietersen Has Best Reaction Of All

The former Australian all-rounder did not back down in acknowledging the performances of a young Ishan Kishan, who has been brilliantly this year. Watson also did not shy away from praising the consistent Suryakumar Yadav for his solid performances. He also feels that a national team callup for Suryakumar Yadav is just around the corner if he continues to bat well. When it comes to the performances of Mumbai's middle-order batsmen such as Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard, the Australian agreed that a team's success in the Dream11 IPL depends on their middle order having excellent finishers.

Also Read Virat Kohli Wins Over Australia Coach Justin Langer For Taking Paternity Leave

Watson was part of Chennai's team from 2018-2020 and was instrumental in the team's 2018 title win, scoring a century in the final. Even in 2019, it was in the final that Watson top-scored despite a knee injury, as Chennai lost to current champions Mumbai by 1 run.

Also Read Virender Sehwag Calls Glenn Maxwell '10 Crore Cheerleader' After Flop Dream11 IPL: Watch

Image Credits- Shane Watson/Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.