Shubman Gill Does A Virat Kohli, Achieves Unique Dream11 IPL 'individual Season Double'

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Punjab pipped Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata side by 8 wickets at Sharjah on Monday, October 26 in the 46th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite their defeat, opening batsman Shubman Gill showcased some dazzling batting display as he scored a counter-attacking 57 at the top of the order. His innings salvaged Kolkata’s total to 149-9 after they were reduced to 10-3 in the second over of the match.
Half-centuries from Gayle (51) and Mandeep (66*) guide @lionsdenkxip to an 8-wicket win over #KKR— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020
Scorecard - https://t.co/Ye2Tx7iO5Z #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/BLL2LAvxsw
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: All Records That Gayle And Shami Broke In Punjab's Win Vs Kolkata
Shubman Gill scored 57 runs from just 45 balls and his innings comprised of three boundaries and four elegant sixes. He struck Punjab’s leading paceman Mohammad Shami for back-to-back sixes in the last over of his opening three-over spell. The 21-year-old formed an 81-run fourth wicket stand with captain Eoin Morgan to rescue his side from a tottering position of 10-3.
Shubman Gill’s recent knock against Punjab was his seventh Dream11 IPL half-century and his third of the ongoing season. Out of his three fifties in this year’s event, Gill struck two of them against the same opposition, i.e. the KL Rahul-led Punjab unit, making it an individual 'season double'. On October 10 in Abu Dhabi, the right-handed batsman also scored 57 against KL Rahul and co. However, a significant difference between the two knocks remains that his October 10 effort came in a winning cause.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Slams Shubman Gill's 'slow' Batting, Calls Kolkata 'bits And Pieces' Side
WATCH - Shubman's 'Gill'iant twin sixes— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020
Sample that for stroke-play. @RealShubmanGill went severe on Shami as he thrashed two sixes in consecutive balls. Elegant batting from Gill.https://t.co/DfMXehxnpK #Dream11IPL
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Mocks Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers For Low Strike Rates Against Chennai
Shubman Gill’s two half-centuries against Punjab achievement is quite similar to Virat Kohli’s twin blitzkriegs against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side. The Bangalore captain scored an unbeaten 52-ball 90 against Chennai on October 10 to script a memorable 37-run win for his side. Virat Kohli repeated the feat, albeit in a losing cause, on October 25 by scoring 50 runs off 43 balls against the same opponents.
The Shubman Gill Dream11 IPL stats composes of some impressive numbers this season. In 12 matches, the right-handed batsman has managed to gather 378 runs at an impressive average of 34.36. He is currently placed at No. 7 on the list of highest run-getters in the ongoing tournament.
Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill For Gutsy, Match-winning Knock Of 47 Against Rajasthan
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Marlon Samuels vows to make Ben Stokes' wife Jamaican in 14 days in abuse-filled message
5 mins ago
MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
23 mins ago
Indian cricket fan deserves to know more about Rohit's fitness: Gavaskar
28 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 has only 1 player to have not tasted defeat at all yet this season
28 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Warner and co. unlikely to make playoffs after Punjab and Rajasthan wins
30 mins ago
Suryakumar Yadav takes up Break the Beard Challenge in Dream11 IPL 2020; see picture
39 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points