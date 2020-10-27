Shubman Gill Does A Virat Kohli, Achieves Unique Dream11 IPL 'individual Season Double'

Punjab pipped Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata side by 8 wickets at Sharjah on Monday, October 26 in the 46th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite their defeat, opening batsman Shubman Gill showcased some dazzling batting display as he scored a counter-attacking 57 at the top of the order. His innings salvaged Kolkata’s total to 149-9 after they were reduced to 10-3 in the second over of the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh power Punjab to 8-wicket win over Kolkata

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shubman Gill registers twin fifties against KL Rahul and co.

Shubman Gill scored 57 runs from just 45 balls and his innings comprised of three boundaries and four elegant sixes. He struck Punjab’s leading paceman Mohammad Shami for back-to-back sixes in the last over of his opening three-over spell. The 21-year-old formed an 81-run fourth wicket stand with captain Eoin Morgan to rescue his side from a tottering position of 10-3.

Shubman Gill’s recent knock against Punjab was his seventh Dream11 IPL half-century and his third of the ongoing season. Out of his three fifties in this year’s event, Gill struck two of them against the same opposition, i.e. the KL Rahul-led Punjab unit, making it an individual 'season double'. On October 10 in Abu Dhabi, the right-handed batsman also scored 57 against KL Rahul and co. However, a significant difference between the two knocks remains that his October 10 effort came in a winning cause.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shubman Gill fifty vs Punjab, watch video

WATCH - Shubman's 'Gill'iant twin sixes



Sample that for stroke-play. @RealShubmanGill went severe on Shami as he thrashed two sixes in consecutive balls. Elegant batting from Gill.https://t.co/DfMXehxnpK #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Shubman Gill’s two half-centuries against Punjab achievement is quite similar to Virat Kohli’s twin blitzkriegs against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side. The Bangalore captain scored an unbeaten 52-ball 90 against Chennai on October 10 to script a memorable 37-run win for his side. Virat Kohli repeated the feat, albeit in a losing cause, on October 25 by scoring 50 runs off 43 balls against the same opponents.

A look into Shubman Gill Dream11 IPL stats

The Shubman Gill Dream11 IPL stats composes of some impressive numbers this season. In 12 matches, the right-handed batsman has managed to gather 378 runs at an impressive average of 34.36. He is currently placed at No. 7 on the list of highest run-getters in the ongoing tournament.

