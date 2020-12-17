Virat Kohli And Steve Smith's Bromance Gets New Name From Aussie Media; Netizens Divided

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former Australian captain Steve Smith, two of the world's most prolific batsmen who are playing the game currently, have lately developed a very special bond, especially since the comeback of the latter to the international arena last year. The world witnessed the relationship strengthen after an angry Kohli asked Indian fans to clap for Smith during a World Cup match between India and Australia when the Australian batsman was being booed by some in the stands over an incident that happened a year earlier and for which the cricketer had already served a ban.

'Smohli'

With Team India in Australia for a Test series, Aussie media has given a new name to the bromance between Kohli and Smith, who recently appeared together interviewing each other for Cricket Australia. The Australian media is calling the bromance between Kohli and Smith - "Smohli". The term has definitely struck a chord with netizens, who have flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Australian media came up with bromance between Virat Kohli and Steven Smith - Smohli. 😂 pic.twitter.com/peujfXEiXW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2020

Nope we want Kohli Ben Stokes bromance it would be best (stokli) — Samarth (@STUDENT07576870) December 17, 2020

Holy Smohli! — Whatever (@PComandur) December 17, 2020

Kohli and Smith recently interviewed each other for Cricket Australia, where they got nostalgic with questions ranging from U-19 Cricket World Cup, where they played together, to their favourite knocks in the international cricket as of now. The world no. 1 and world no. 2 Test batsmen also talked about the downs in their career and how they changed themselves to bounce back strongly.

India and Australia are currently playing a four-match Test series down under, the first match of which began today with Kohli's men winning the toss and electing to bat first. At the time of writing this story, India is three wickets down with 107 runs on board. The last wicket to fall was of Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a 160-ball 43 runs before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is still out in the middle batting alongside his deputy Ajinkya Rahane.

