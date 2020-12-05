Home
Virender Sehwag Takes Shot At Virat Kohli 'again' For Dropping Shreyas Iyer In 1st T20I

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag questioned Team India's selection for the recent India vs Australia 1st T20I at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Virender Sehwag

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side leaps 1-0 above hosts Australia after win at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday, December 4. Ravindra Jadeja and his concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal played starring roles in the match and the latter of the two was ably supported by T20I debutant T Natarajan with his 3-30 off four overs. Despite India’s win, former cricketer Virender Sehwag has once again criticised Virat Kohli’s captaincy, questioning him for the exclusion of hard-hitting batsman Shreyas Iyer from the playing XI.

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli and co. take command with 1-0 series-leading win

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Unhappy With Virat Kohli Dropping Mayank Agarwal After Just 2 ODIs?

India vs Australia 2020: Virender Sehwag questions Team India selection after repeated changes

Virender Sehwag is currently a part of the commentary panel at Sony Sports Network for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series. During a live discussion, the former Indian opening batsman highlighted repeated changes in the ‘Men in Blue’, thus referring to the latest incident of Shreyas Iyer getting dropped in favour of Sanju Samson. Earlier, the cricketer-turned-commentator also made headlines when Mayank Agarwal was dropped from the XI to make way for Shubman Gill as opener.

Virender Sehwag also pointed out, in a way once again publicly, that Virat Kohli himself is never dropped or given a break, irrespective of the Indian captain’s performance. He said “all rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli, no rule is applicable to him”. Sehwag implied that it was “wrong” for the Indian skipper to hold on to his position while others are constantly dropped from the side without much explanation.

Shreyas Iyer was amongst the top run-getters in the Dream11 IPL 2020, playing a huge role with the bat as well to lead Delhi to the finals of the competition for the first time ever.

Also Read | Rashid Khan Reveals Favourite TV Commentator For India Vs Australia 2020 Series

Virat Kohli “on to Sydney” for India vs Australia 2nd T20I

Also Read | Chahal Vs Australia: Spinner Hailed 'super Sub', Fans Question Team Selection Despite Win

India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming details

For India vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Points Out Massive Co-incidences Between Jasprit Bumrah And T Natarajan

Image source: Virender Sehwag and BCCI Instagram

 

First Published:
