Sanjay Manjrekar Recalls Only Wicket Of His International Career In Sadness; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was inducted into the national side for his prodigious batting talents and for his ability to double-up as wicketkeeper. He made his international debut in 1987 and served the nation’s cricketing heritage for the subsequent nine years before taking up permanent commentary roles. Through years of expressing his cricketing views within the confinement of a commentary box, Sanjay Manjrekar has shared the space with several former cricketers and experts, with one of them being ex-Australian batting legend Dean Jones.

Dean Jones passed away in September this year due to a cardiac arrest. The Australian Hall of Famer was in Mumbai, India at the time as an expert panellist for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Sanjay Manjrekar remembers his lone international wicket and friend Dean Jones

Sanjay Manjrekar is currently a part of the commentary panel alongside the likes of Glenn McGrath, Harsha Bhogle, Virender Sehwag for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under. On Saturday, December 5, he took to his social media accounts to share a picture of himself alongside pace legend McGrath and wrote a hilarious caption to describe the same. In the caption, Sanjay Manjrekar clubbed his lone international wicket (from 1992) with that of Glenn McGrath’s international tally of 949 wickets.

Later, a cricket fan on Twitter shared an archival video of Sanjay Manjrekar claiming his lone wicket in India colours. The wicket in contention was that of Dean Jones during India’s 1992-93 tour of Australia. Sanjay Manjrekar took note of the video post and expressed his sadness of seeing late Dean Jones in the footage. Jones passed away in September this year while commentating for the Dream11 IPL 2020 competition in Mumbai for the official broadcasters as he suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest.

Only Wicket Taken by @sanjaymanjrekar Of Gr8 Dean Jones Caught by @sachin_rt @ Hobart Dec 10 1992 https://t.co/SJogE47Llo pic.twitter.com/8qqjRF0e2C — Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) December 5, 2020

India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming details

For India vs Australia 2nd T20 live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20 will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

Image source: Sanjay Manjrekar Instagram

