India Vs Australia 2nd Test: Player Of The Match To Receive Special, Historic 1868 Honour

The Australian pace attack conquered the mighty Indian batting line-up in the first fixture of the four-match series to earn a comprehensive victory. The India vs Australia 2nd Test is of utmost importance as well as the visitors look to fight their way back with a spirited performance. Moreover, the Boxing Day Test will be deemed even more significant as Cricket Australia plans to reward the 'Player of the Match' with a special medal.

India vs Australia 2020: Johnny Mullagh Medal to be awarded to the best player in the Boxing Day Test

This latest development has garnered a lot of appreciation from the overall Australian Aboriginal population. Cricket Australia have introduced the medal in order to pay a tribute to the past achievements of Indigenous players and their contribution. Johnny Mullagh was the captain of the Indigenous side in their 1868 tour. The cricketer performed brilliantly in those matches and featured in 45 out of the 47 fixtures. He scored 1698 runs in those matches and also picked up 257 wickets.

Johnny Mullagh contributed significantly in all the departments for the side and chipped in with both bat and ball. The cricketer also took up the wicketkeeping duties in a couple of encounters. The 'Player of the Match' in the India vs Australia 2nd Test will be presented with the Mullagh Medal. The particular medal is said to be a replica of the original belt buckle that the side won in 1868.

The best player in the Boxing Day Test will be awarded the Mullagh Medal, named after the legendary Johnny Mullagh, captain of the 1868 cricket team who became the first Australian sporting team to tour internationally! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3Ymx3QE4dS — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 21, 2020

Cricket Australia had announced their Reconciliation Action Plan back in 2019. According to the plan, the cricket board aims to bring the sport of cricket closer to their Indigenous citizens. They also plan to acknowledge the historical achievements of Indigenous cricketers.

Australia Aboriginal population in cricket

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie became the first acknowledged Test player to represent the Australian team. Apart from Jason Gillespie, other cricketers from Australia Aboriginal population to have donned the national colours include Ashleigh Gardner and Dan Christian. Ashleigh Gardner and Dan Christian both led the women and men's all-aboriginal squads and toured the UK in 2018.

India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane to lead the Indian side for the remainder of the Test series

Virat Kohli's absence could create a huge void in team India's middle order. The visitors would be forced to make several changes to their line-up, and Mohammed Shami's injury will also be a major point of concern. After a dismal outing in the first Test, India will be eying to put up a stronger show and stage a miraculous comeback to level the series.

India vs Australia schedule:

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

Image source: Cricket Australia Twitter

