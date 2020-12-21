Kris Srikkanth Birthday: Kapil Dev Reveals Dashing Opener's Funny On-field Superstitions

Krishnamachari Srikkanth (Kris Srikkanth) was an integral member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning line-up. Even 37 years after India’s historic achievement, Srikkanth continues to remain in good touch with several of his victorious teammates. One such example is his friendship with then Indian captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

The former India opening batsman turned 61 on Monday, December 21. To commemorate his 61st birthday, here is a look back at the time when Kapil Dev hilariously revealed his 1983 World Cup teammate’s superstitious side.

BCCI celebrates Kris Srikkanth birthday

189 international caps 🧢

6,153 international runs 👍

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆



Kris Srikkanth birthday: Kapil Dev reveals hilarious team nickname for Kris Srikkanth

In June 2019, Kris Srikkanth and Kapil Dev appeared as guests on Viu India’s Cricket Diaries show. When asked about whether the 1983 World Cup teammates were superstitious in any way, Srikkanth revealed that he himself used to curl his bat whenever he occupied the crease. He also admitted that he often dropped his bat from his hands, to which his then teammates had hilariously given him a fitting nickname.

Kapil Dev later revealed that his teammates, including himself, used to call Srikkanth “Dadpadango”. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper cited the cricketer’s ability to drop objects as the reason behind the nickname. The ‘Haryana Hurricane’ added that it was “almost impossible” for Srikkanth to walk straight, saying that everything next to him would eventually fall.

Kapil Dev also mocked Kris Srikkanth for his continuous falling off the stairs in the team balcony of Australia’s Adelaide Oval during their playing days. Srikkanth, burdened by his another superstition of always looking up towards the sun, said that he fell multiple times down the steep steps of Adelaide, which ignited much amusement among the rest of his teammates.

Kris Srikkanth, Kapil Dev re-visit their playing days; watch video:

Kris Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final

Kris Srikkanth was India’s opener in the 1983 World Cup. He was the top-scorer for the side in the final against defending champions West Indies. Srikkanth's contributions in the 1983 World Cup final include him scoring an imperial 38 at the top of the order. The knock turned out to be a crucial one in the outcome of the match as India defeated West Indies by 33 runs to lift the trophy.

Kris Srikkanth career stats in international cricket

Kris Srikkanth's career stats in international cricket compose of some staggering numbers. He represented his national side in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between the years 1981 and 1992. In all, he stockpiled 6,153 runs in both formats with 39 half-centuries and six tons.

