India Vs Australia: Huge Hint On Former Vice-captain KL Rahul's New Role For Team India

Indian batsman KL Rahul engaged in an intense wicketkeeping session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test match against Australia. Rahul is not part of the playing XI for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad but he was seen doing some wicketkeeping practice after Stumps on the opening day. Earlier in the day, KS Bharat made a big blunder on the field as he dropped the catch of Australian opener Travis Head off Umesh Yadav's bowling. Bharat also conceded 8 byes while keeping the stumps on Day 1.

Netizens took to social media to slam Bharat for his poor wicketkeeping skills on Thursday. Just hours after the incident, Rahul was seen doing some keeping practice to finetune his skills. It is highly likely that Rahul will don the wicketkeeping gloves for India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia in absence of Rishabh Pant. Rahul is also expected to bat in the middle order in the three-match ODI contest keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

Rahul dropped from India's Test XI

Rahul has not been in good batting form for the past several months. He hasn't crossed the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test knocks and averages less than 35 from 47 matches. Rahul was dropped from the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his average batting performances in the first two matches in Nagpur and Delhi. Shubman Gill has been given a chance in place of Rahul in the third and fourth Tests. Rahul was recently sacked as vice-captain of the Test team owing to his poor form.

It will be interesting to see if Rahul gets a chance to play in the ODI series against Australia or if Ishan Kishan will get the go-ahead from the team management.

As far as the ongoing fourth Test match is concerned, Australia have surpassed the 400-run mark in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat. Usman Khawaja led the Australian batting from the front as he scored 180 off 422 balls. Cameron Green also contributed with a century, his maiden in red-ball cricket for Australia.

Image: AP