Hanuma Vihari Slammed By Fan For 'slow' Knock, Harsha Bhogle Gives It Back To Him In Style

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari seemed to have pulled his hamstring after coming into bat on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the SCG. The right-hander was apparently struggling during the initial phase of his innings which is why he decided to play slowly and avoid running as he was the last of the recognised batsmen.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine swears at on-field umpire after an unsuccessful review on Day 2 of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Harsha Bhogle backs Hanuma Vihari for slow innings, calls it a brave knock

Vihari paced his innings at an unbelievable strike rate of less than 6, which didn't please a lot of fans. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as a certain section of fans slammed Vihari for not scoring runs quickly and going for the win. One such Twitter user lashed out at Vihari asking him what was wrong with him. The Twitter user further said that if he can't run, just try to score some boundaries and added that if the match is drawn, it will be as good as losing because India were in a winning position at one point of time.

What the hell is wrong with you mate @Hanumavihari ? If you can’t bloody run just try to to hit some boundaries buddy. Even if we draw the match we technically lost the match as there was a clear chance of winning. You are good for nothing mate. @bhogleharsha — Laxmikanth G (@lgorityala) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: Tim Paine fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The tweet received a lot of mixed responses. Cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle also replied to the tweet as he backed Vihari. The veteran commentator stated that Vihari , who has a hamstring injury, cannot run and was playing a valiant knock for the team. Incidentally, Vihari belongs to Andhra Pradesh, a state which Bhogle hails from as well. Bhogle won a lot of support for his response on Twitter from Indian fans.

He has a hamstring injury, can't run and is playing a very brave and gutsy innings for his team. https://t.co/BTb7uX5eqT — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja ruled out for six weeks after suffering a thumb fracture in SCG Test

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, India who started their innings with an overnight score of 98/2 lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5. However, Pant who was promoted up the batting order stitched a 148 run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and brought back India into the game. The southpaw, who played a counter-attacking knock of 97, fell short of his century by just three runs.

After Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Pujara and Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. However, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 320/5 after 127 overs. Vihari is batting on 15 (136) whereas Ashwin is unbeaten on 33 (104). India need another 88 runs to win in 9 overs whereas Australia need five wickets to take the lead in the series.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja hailed for 4 wickets, Steve Smith's run out to keep India alive: WATCH

SOURCE: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM & BCCI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.