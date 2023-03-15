India Vs Australia ODI Series: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming & More

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match One Day International series starting on March 17, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second match of the series will be played on March 19, 2023, at the Dr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In contrast, the third ODI will be played on March 22, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

If we talk about the Indian team, they are coming off a 2-1 victory in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia wherein the last Test at Ahmedabad ended in a draw. The Indian cricket team has stars like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj.

The Australian team on the other hand will be missing the services of their captain Pat Cummins and will be led by batsman Steve Smith. Cummins went back to Australia after the second Test in New Delhi and will also not join the Australian team further in the three-match. Opener David Warner will join the team once again for the ODI series went back home after the second Test due to an elbow injury. The Aussies will also have some ODI specialists like Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, and Ashton Agar.

India vs Australia ODI series full schedule:

Date Match Venue Time 17/03/2023 India vs Australia 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 01:30 pm IST 19/03/2023 India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 01:30 pm IST 22/03/2023 India vs Australia 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 01:30 pm IST

Where can we watch India vs Australia ODI series?

Indian fans can watch India vs Australia ODI series on the Star Sports Network and the matches will start at 01:30 pm IST.

Where can we stream India vs Australia ODI series?

Indian fans can stream India vs Australia ODI series on Disney + Hotstar and the matches will start at 01:30 pm IST.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.