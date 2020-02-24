India Vs Bangladesh Women's T20 WC Squad Updates, Expected Changes & All Match Details

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, February 24. The India vs Bangladesh game will be played at the WACA in Perth. The IN W vs BD live game will commence at 4:30 PM (IST).

India vs Bangladesh: Who is playing in India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup game?

Fast bowler Arundhati Reddy didn't have the best of outings against Australia. She gave away 33 runs in her four overs and went wicketless. There is a big question mark looming over Reddy's place in the team considering her form. But looking at the pace and the bounce the WACA wicket offers, she is unlikely to be left out, which will keep Radha Yadav out for second consecutive game in the IN W vs BD W live game. Poonam Yadav is expected to make a difference yet again, while Smriti Mandhana is likely to sit out due to an injury sustained in the last game.

India vs Bangladesh: Pitch Report

The WACA pitch has provided equal assistance to batswomen as well as the bowlers. It has been an even contest between bat and ball. Spinners are expected to extract some turn from the pitch. In the last two games, the team batting second has emerged victorious and the team winning the toss would look to chase.

IN W vs BD W Live: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be around the 25 degree Celsius with the humidity in the 70s. The conditions are expected to be overcast as heavy downpour is predicted in the morning. A little bit of dew will also come into play.

India vs Bangladesh: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Women Squad

Salma Khatun (Captain), Shamima Sultana (Wicket-keeper), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM