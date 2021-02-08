Virender Sehwag Makes Fun Of Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant Pose; Leaves Fans In Splits

England batsmen piled on India’s misery on the back of skipper Joe Root’s 218 and Ben Stokes’ sparkling 82 to register a colossal 578-run total. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appears to be following the live action as he recently shared a screenshot with a cheeky one-line caption. As usual, Sehwag lived up to his comical reputation by sharing a picture of Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, when the two struck a post together to welcome England spinner Jack Leach on Day 2.

India vs England 1st Test: Visitors slam 578 in first innings

India vs England 1st Test: Virender Sehwag mocks Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant’s reaction to Jack Leach

On Saturday, February 6, i.e. after the end of Day 2, Virender Sehwag took to his Instagram account and shared an image of England’s tail-ender Jack Leach arriving at the crease at 525-8. When Leach was walking out to the middle, Indian fielders Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were seen staring at him with much interest. Sehwag made full use of the opportunity by adding a hilarious caption to his post.

The former Indian opening batsman wrote, “Watching Leach as if galli se Baraat nikal rahi hai” (translation: Watching Leach as if watching a marriage celebration). His post evoked much laughter from fans on social media. Here is a look at Virender Sehwag’s post along with some of the fans leaving hilarious responses of their own.

India vs England 1st Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 323-9 to trail England by another 255 runs on Day 4. Earlier, Rishabh Pant clubbed five sixes en route to scoring 91 from just 88 balls. England spinner Dom Bess is the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-76 and he has been ably assisted by Leach and Jofra Archer, both with two wickets each.

WATCH - Straight Drive, Sundar Style ðŸ‘Œ



Probably the shot of the morning as @Sundarwashi5 drove one straight down the ground for a good looking boundary. Sample that for a shot.



ðŸ“½ï¸ðŸ“½ï¸https://t.co/iZQ0uKTAOW #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HVOuJRxHY9 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

