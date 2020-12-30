India Vs England 2021 Series Could See Historic First In Broadcasting From Disney

The India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to kick-off with a Test match at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on February 5 next year. The looming tour with the English cricket team comprises of five Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs up until March 28. The five-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

India vs England 2021 could be broadcasted by Disney+ Hotstar in United Kingdom

In a historic first, Indian streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar is on course to broadcast the much-awaited India vs England 2021 series for television and streaming audience in England. The Star India network already holds television and streaming rights for Indian audiences for all international and domestic cricketing events organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The network streams all international matches involving India within the country, as well as domestic tournaments including the much-demanded Indian Premier League (IPL) competition.

According to a report by Telegraph, Star India will also be licensing the upcoming home series against England to any third party in the United Kingdom. While English platforms like BT and Sky Sports are usually involved in broadcasting series for English audiences, Star India’s licensing rights means the India vs England 2021 series will be televised and streamed in the UK on Disney+ as well as on Disney+ Hotstar apps.

A look into India's cricket schedule for 2021

As per the Indian cricketing schedule for 2021, the Indian domestic season will kick-off with the the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy from January 10 onwards. The domestic T20 tournament will be followed by Team India’s international assignment against England at home. The Indian players will then break into their respective franchises for the highly-anticipated IPL 2021 season, which is scheduled to launch sometime in April.

Here is a look at the entire India cricket schedule 2021 for the home series against England

The entire India vs England 2021 series has been restricted to just three venues by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee. In an official statement by the Indian board, the decision for limited venues was made due to the coronavirus crisis that is prevailing in the country. The venues decided for the series are Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium and Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

