R Ashwin Lauded For Bravery After Jofra Archer Blows, Fans Worry About Spinner's Fitness

R Ashwin has been India's leading spinner in Test cricket for the major part of the last decade. The off-spinner, who has a plethora of variations up his sleeve, has bamboozled batsmen with his deceptive spin bowling. Besides being an excellent spinner, Ashwin is more than a handy batsman who has time and again bailed the Indian team out of difficult situations.

Fans laud R Ashwin for staying put at the crease despite copping several blows

Ashwin is currently a part of the Indian squad that was playing the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai. The Chennai-based cricketer once again showed his capability with the bat on Tuesday as he managed to stay put at the crease even after copping several blows on his body off Jofra Archer's bowling. Ashwin was hit on his hands, as well as, his helmet within a span of two overs. But he kept going strong, which was reminiscent of his recent effort in the Sydney Test match against Australia.

Ashwin's courageous display got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the off-spinner for his fighting spirit and determination for his country. A certain section of fans also heaped praise on him for his stunning bowling spell in the second innings. Here's how fans commended Ashwin's valiance. However, some also expressed concern regarding his fitness for the next match at the same venue, wondering if he has been injured or not.

Ashwin is just a tough and fighting cricketer. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 9, 2021

Ravi Ashwin to hard to get away, even in the first innings he showed great resilience with Washington Sundar and now with the captain Virat Kohli. Virat also playing a great hand under pressure. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 9, 2021

So proud of @ashwinravi99 who has fought through the last series and now in this match as well. #INDvsENG — Tushar Rane (@tushnemma) February 9, 2021

Sad we just did not show any spine today.



Kohli & Ashwin showed some intent we needed more of that.



Now 7 down 🐧 we need a miracle — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) February 9, 2021

Ashwin's patience, his determination in his last few innings, the blows he's taken - make quite a few top order dudes look soft.#IndvEng — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 9, 2021

R Ashwin Test wickets

The Ashwin career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. The Ashwin Test wickets include the 386 scalps he has bagged across 75 Tests at a splendid average of 25.48 to go with 28 five-wicket hauls. Ashwin is nearing the 400-wicket mark in the longest format of the game and when he achieves the feat, he will become the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to do so.

India vs England live score update

England beat India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. At Stumps on Day 4, India's scoreboard read 39/1 with the hosts needing another 381 runs on the final day. The Day 5 began on an awful note for the hosts as they lost Cheteshwar Pujara early who was dismissed by Leach for 15. Shubman Gill (50), Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Rishabh Pant (11) departed soon after courtesy of Anderson's sensational bowling. Washington Sundar was also caught behind off Dom Bess' bowling for a duck. Kohli kept fighting the lone battle as he ran out of partners. Eventually, the Indian captain perished for a well-made 72.

