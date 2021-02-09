Sachin Tendulkar Calls 2008 Chennai Hundred Vs England 'Most Meaningful' Of His Career

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar plundered 100 international centuries across his illustrious 24-year journey with Indian cricket. Apparently, the cricketer has a favourite, or in other words, a ton that he considers the “most meaningful” of his career. As India and England battle it out in Chennai in the first Test, Tendulkar described that his 103* from 2008’s India vs England classic at the same venue holds a special place in his heart.

Sachin Tendulkar dedicated his Chennai ton to 2008 Mumbai blasts victims

While appearing on a special show organised by the Star Sports Network, Sachin Tendulkar described his 103-run unbeaten knock against England from 2008 as the “most meaningful” of his career. His innings came mere months after a terrorist attack that occurred in his hometown, Mumbai.

In the match in contention, Tendulkar formed an unfazed 163-run stand with Yuvraj Singh. Their partnership helped India to chase down a massive 387-run target in Chennai set by the visiting English team. At the time, the ‘Master Blaster’ dedicated his knock to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai blasts.

Sachin Tendulkar tweet inspires fans

Sachin Tendulkar has always known to be a true patriot. Apart from him dedicating his knock to the blast victims, he also once played for India in a World Cup match just days after attending his father’s funeral. The former cricketer, who possesses a massive fan following till date, is treated as a demigod in the country and whenever his patriotism gets questioned, his fans are left enraged.

In fact, Tendulkar is the first cricketer from the country to have begun a tradition of keeping the national flag's design on his helmet. Sachin Tendulkar's passionate fans have come to his rescue off late by reminding the critics of his accolades, patriotism and services to the country after he endorsed the message of unity and put the country first in his latest tweet.

