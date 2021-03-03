India Vs England 4th Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Preview

India will take on England in the 4th and final Test match of the England Men’s tour of India 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on March 4, 2021. Here are the India vs England live streaming details, how to watch India vs England live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Tim Paine And Co. Set To NOT Qualify For ICC WTC 2021 Final Even If England Beat India

India vs England 4th Test: India vs England preview

With the India vs England Test series poised at 2-1 in favour of the hosts, this 4th and final match will decide the fates of the two countries who are still in the running for a spot alongside New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. The path to the final is fairly simple for India who have to either win or draw this match to qualify. Having come into the series needing at least three wins, England are already out of the running, meaning that in a rare twist of events, archrivals Australia will be hoping for a victory for the English.

Considering how successful they were in the last game here, India should not have any major changes in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been excused for this Test due to personal reasons should be replaced by either Mohammad Siraj or Umesh Yadav. Having seen how the pitch is playing, England should ditch their pace oriented bowling unit for a more spin-friendly one for this match by adding Dom Bess to the side.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Remains On Course To Smash Records, Sets Eyes On Final India-England Test

India vs England 4th Test live in India: India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 4th Test will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the India vs England live scores and updates, fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket.

Also Read | India Vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Released From 4th Test To Prepare For Marriage?

India vs England 4th Test: India vs England pitch report and weather forecast

One of the biggest talking points of the game will be the Motera pitch, which has become the centre of a heated debate since the Ind vs Eng 3rd Test. While international players have criticised the somewhat volatile pitch, Indian players and commentators have defended it by saying that it was the teams' batting that was not up to the standard instead of the pitch. With this Test being played with the traditional red ball instead of the pink, it will be interesting to see what, if anything, changes due to that.

In a press conference, Ajinkya Rahane commented that the pitch will be a mixture of what was seen in the 2nd and 3rd Tests respectively, which could mean that the English batsmen might face another gruelling examination against spin bowling. Accuweather predicts a dry and sunny day in Motera for the last Test. Humidity is expected to be at 18% with the temperature soaring to 36°C late in the day. With these conditions, expect spinners to continue playing a defining role in the series while batsmen struggle to find runs.

Also Read | Zak Crawley Lauds Axar Patel's Bowling Accuracy In Ongoing Test Series Against England

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.