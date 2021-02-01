India Vs England: BCCI Allows 100% Fan Attendance For Both Ahmedabad Tests

The India vs England series is all set to get underway with the first Test on Friday, February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-octane series is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the year which will also mark the return of international cricket to India post the COVID-19 era. In the last few weeks, there has been a lot of obscurity over the possible presence of fans inside the stadiums.

Fans allowed inside stadium for Ahmedabad Tests: Reports

According to a recent report by Insidesport, the third and fourth Tests of the series that are slated to be played in Ahmedabad will have the crowd in attendance. Notably, the third Test between India and England will be a Day-Night affair. As per the report, a BCCI official while speaking to ANI reckoned that as a welcome sign for hundreds of cricket lovers, fans will be allowed to come into the stadium for the Motera Tests. The official also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium.

The report further states that the second India vs England Test in Chennai is also likely to have 50 per cent crowd in attendance if the talks between the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the BCCI are successful. A TNCA official while speaking to ANI said that their secretary RS Ramasaamy will speak to BCCI on Monday after which a decision will be made.

The official further said that if they do get the go-ahead to allow fans inside the stadium, it will only be 50 per cent as per the order of the Tamil Nadu government. However, he opined that a lot will also depend on the BCCI and the ECB and added that they will get clarity on the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, the series between the two cricketing giants is set to get underway with India vs England 1st Test 2021 in Chennai starting February 5. The second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17 whereas the final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) in Ahmedabad from February 24-28 and March 4-8. According to India vs England schedule, the Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach

