Is Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return For Day-Night Test? BCCI Give Big Hint In Chennai; WATCH

India's premier speedster and leader of the pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah was rested from the recently concluded second Test against England in Chennai which the hosts won by a massive 317 runs. The Gujarat-based cricketer has constantly been on the road, which is why the Indian team management decided to give the bowler some rest ahead of the all-important pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. However, it seems that Bumrah is set to return for the Day-Night Test in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah starts gearing up for pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad

The right-arm pacer was seen getting into the groove ahead of the game. The official Instagram handle of the BCCI uploaded a video on Tuesday where Bumrah is seen toiling hard as he gears up for the India vs England 3rd Test, thus almost confirming his return for the game.

Bumrah had played the first Test in Chennai where he had managed to pick up four wickets. The 27-year-old, who was born and brought up in Gujara, is well equipped with the conditions in Ahmedabad, which is why his experience will come in handy at the venue. A lot will depend on how effectively Bumrah bowls in the pink-ball Test as his performances will be crucial in determining the result of the game.

It will be interesting to see who Bumrah replaces in India's playing XI. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj have done an impressive job in their recent outings, which is why they are likely to retain their places. And with the pink-ball favouring the pacers, it is likely that Kuldeep Yadav will once again bear the brunt by making way for Bumrah.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs England schedule, the India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

