India Vs England: Maninder Singh Rubbishes R Ashwin Comments On Ahmedabad 3rd Test Pitch

The Indian team registered a thumping win against England in the third match of their four-Test series at the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. The visitors visibly struggled on the surface, and could only manage to score 112 and 81 in their two innings. While Virat Kohli & co. clinched the contest within the first two days itself, several cricket pundits shared their apprehensions regarding the pitch used for the game. Former India spinner Maninder Singh was the latest to lambast the surface.

India vs England: Maninder Singh urges Ahmedabad curator to prepare better wicket

Several shots were fired after the much-anticipated pink-ball Test between the two cricket giants ended in less than two days. Batsmen from both sides failed to make an impact in the fixture. While Indian batters also failed to post a mammoth score on the pitch, opening batsman Rohit Sharma proved that it was not hard to accumulate runs at the venue. Rohit Sharma impressed with a gutsy 66 in India's first innings of the game and also remained unbeaten on 25 in the final innings to help India score a 10-wicket victory in the Test.

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn Has Case Of Sour Grapes? Fans Lash Out At Ex-RCB Star For Picking PSL Over IPL

Several members of the cricket fraternity were left unimpressed with the quality of the wicket. While India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin defended the strip, Maninder Singh did not seem to agree with him. In a conversation with InsideSport, the ex-spinner mentioned how it was a bad advertisement for Test cricket when matches fail to last for even two days. Moreover, he also labelled the wicket as a 'bizarre' one and urged the curator to come up with an improved surface in the future.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Reveals Name Of Indian Who Makes His Life 'Hard In The Gym'; See Picture

Singh reckoned that the pitch did not do justice to the magnificent new Narendra Modi Stadium. He also reckoned that Indian bowlers are potent enough to pick wickets on balanced pitches as well, and there is no need to rely on rank turners. The 55-year-old is of the opinion that the exploitation of home advantage is the reason why cricket enthusiasts are devoid of quality cricket.

ALSO READ | PSL 2021 Fan Holds Placards For Ben Cutting's Wife And TV Anchor Erin Holland; See Picture

India vs England 4th Test 2021

The two teams will lock horns in the final fixture of their Test series in Ahmedabad. The India vs England 4th Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will commence from March 4. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test 2021 on the Star Sports Network, whereas the live streaming will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Slams 6th ODI Ton On Mar 2, 1996; Tony Greig Goes Berserk On Air: WATCH

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.