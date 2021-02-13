India Vs England: Rohit Sharma Hits 7th Test 100 As India Regain Grip After Early Collapse

Hitman Rohit Sharma smashed his seventh Test century as India regained the grip on the 2nd Test after suffering an early collapse against England at Chennai on Saturday. The opening batsman raced past the hundred run mark in just 130 deliveries as he became the first Indian player to score each of his first seven 100s at home. Having lost his opening partner Shubman Gill for a duck, Rohit Sharma took on the responsibility of keeping the scoreboard ticking and ensured that India recovered after losing three early wickets. India are at 157 runs at the loss of three wickets with Rohit Sharma batting on 109 runs with Rahane (27 runs) at the time of publishing this copy.

READ | India Vs England: Axar Patel Makes Test Debut, Kuldeep In XI; India Opt To Bat At Chennai

India vs England: Rohit Sharma smashes 7th Test ton

READ | Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan Pass BCCI's New Fitness Tests After Failing On First Attempt

Earlier in the day, young Shubman Gill was sent packing for a duck after he was trapped for a leg-before-the-wicket (LBW) by pacer Olly Stone. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next batsman to head back to the Pavillion after edging one to the slips off spinner Jack Leach's delivery. England were absolutely delighted after they dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck as Moeen Ali's delivery went on to crash the stumps, leaving the Indian run maestro baffled.

READ | Virat Kohli Stunned After Getting Clean Bowled On 0, Moeen Ali Celebrates: WATCH

India win toss, opt to bat in 2nd Test

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Axar Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

"It's a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. It's a good toss to win, we need to put runs on the board. There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game because Axar was injured. Unfortunately, Washington even after doing well misses out. Kuldeep Yadav replaces him. Nadeem makes way for Axar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game. We need to manage his workload. Mohammad Siraj comes in for him and he brings good variety. You shouldn't be shocked if you get defeated at home. It all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere. It's exciting to be a part of it", skipper Virat Kohli said after winning the toss.

READ | Virat Kohli Betters Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag For Incredible All-time Indian Test Stat

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.