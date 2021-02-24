India Vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Has MASSIVE Prediction On R Ashwin's Playing Future

Indian bowler R Ashwin has been India's leading spinner in Test cricket for the major part of the last decade. Over the years, Ashwin has bamboozled batsmen with his spin variations and created several records. While Ashwin's career in the purest format of the game has scaled newer heights with each passing game, his limited-overs career hasn't really taken off after showing promise in the initial phase of his international cricketing journey.

Sunil Gavaskar feels R Ashwin doesn't fit into India's limited-overs setup

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has given a huge statement about Ashwin's future in limited-overs cricket. While speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said that he doesn't feel that Ashwin will now make a comeback in the Indian limited-overs team because India have found Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder to bat at No.7 and Ravindra Jadeja as well.

Gavaskar further said that India will have 2-3 seamers and maybe just one spinner, which is why he doesn't see Ashwin returning to the limited-overs set up. According to the Indian veteran, Ashwin will not fit into the Indian squad at the moment. However, Gavaskar claimed that Ashwin will be a Test match player for India for six years at least. The comments come not along after Ashwin himself has publicly claimed in recent times that he is targetting a place in India's playing 11 during the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place on home soil in October 2021.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin is currently a part of the four-match India vs England Test series. The off-spinner has been in sensational form in the ongoing series. Ashwin leads the wicket-taking charts after two Tests with 17 wickets to his name at a magnificent average of 17.82. He has also delivered with the bat, having scored 159 runs in four innings at an average of 39.75 which includes a valiant century on a tricky surface in the second Chennai Test.

The offie would like to replicate his form in the historic pink-ball India vs England 3rd Test that is slated to commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of India vs England next match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). The India vs England 3rd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

