R Ashwin Takes Subtle, Comical Dig At IPL Teams For Not Picking Devon Conway, Fans Agree

R Ashwin demonstrated his funny side after tweeting that Devon Conway was just 4 days late after Conway hit an unbeaten 99 against arch-rivals Australia. New Zealand were 19/3 when Conway came out to bat but his resilience helped New Zealand set a target of 184/5 at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand went on to win this match by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

R Ashwin's humorous tweet

Devon Conway was among the IPL auction 2021 list of unsold players despite having a base price set of INR 50 lakh. Since he hit an outstanding knock of 99 four days after the auction, Ashwin decided to take a dig at all the IPL franchises indirectly. For that matter, even his own team, Delhi Capitals showed no interest whatsoever in picking the New Zealand opener.

Devon Conway is just 4 days late, but what a knock 👏👏👏 #AUSvNZ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 22, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 2021 1st T20I

Having been put in to bat after losing the toss in the first game of the New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series, New Zealand suffered the loss of early wickets as Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson got out early. Having lost 3 wickets in the powerplay, Conway and Glenn Phillips got New Zealand's innings back on track. The duo added 74 runs for the 4th wicket before Conway and Neesham added another 47 runs to help the Blackcaps achieve a competitive total.

Australia did not have a strong response as the New Zealand bowlers ripped through their top order, restricting them to 19/4 in the powerplay. Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared two wickets apiece before Ish Sodhi's remarkable spell of 4-28. Conway's batting and New Zealand's bowling helped secure the Black Cap's biggest margin win against Australia in the shortest format of the game.

Kane Williamson heaped praise for Devon Conway

Williamson highlighted that Conway played an incredible knock on a surface that was not easy to bat on. "It was an incredible knock. We had a tough start with the bat and to see those partnerships in the middle led by Devon, unbelievable knock. To get 99 on a surface that was not easy to start on and we also saw a little bit of swing in our innings as well," Williamson was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation.

Despite Conway's incredible knock, he is unlikely to feature in the IPL 2021 as the auction ended just 4 days prior, leaving him unsold. However, Conway will hope that one of the franchises rope him as a replacement player with chances of injuries and replacements getting higher in COVID-19 times. The IPL 2021 is set to begin sometime in April.

