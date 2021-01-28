Wasim Jaffer Praises Fawad Alam's Century Against SA; Gets Reply From Unusual Source

In the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa Test match in Karachi, Pakistan recovered from a precarious 33-4 on day one to post a commendable total on the back of Fawad Alam's patient century and useful contributions from the lower order. The 35-year-old Alam hit nine fours and two sixes in a patient 109 off 245 balls, to help his team reach a score of 378 with a lead of 158 runs.

'Well batted Fawad Alam': Wasim Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised Alam for his gritty knock and in a tweet said, "You don't need to change your stance Fawad Alam, but the detractors might soon change their stance about you! Well batted. Always believed you have what it takes to perform at this level. #PAKvSA"

You don't need to change your stance @iamfawadalam25, but the detractors might soon change their stance about you! Well batted 👏 Always believed you have what it takes to perform at this level. #PAKvSA https://t.co/oSGQEDpcYK pic.twitter.com/6V1peX4JnW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 27, 2021

Fawad Alam handling PTV Sports account?

However, instead of the left-hander, Pakistan's PTV Sports replied to Jaffer saying, "Thank you Wasim for the kind words!" which left the former Indian cricketer and netizens confused. In a witty response, Jaffer said, You're welcome. Didn't know Fawad Alam is handling PTV sports account." The channel is owned by the Pakistan Television Corporation, Pakistan's state broadcaster.

Here are some of the reactions:

Everyone to ptv sports right now pic.twitter.com/sCUtAVUOim — hitman45❣️ (@crazy_for_rohit) January 28, 2021

Well i was trying to point this out for a while now thanks for helping! this account is not being handled well admins are using it as their personal account and It is An account of govt sports tv channel what if he tweets something else and it breaks into headlines! — Ibrahim Hanif (@Ibrahim02114) January 28, 2021

Appreciate bhi karenge hum aur Troll bhi karenge hum .jpg — Neeraj Raj (@neeraj1477) January 28, 2021

Fawad Alam's heroic comeback to international cricket

Between 2009 and 2020, Pakistan played 88 matches in the longest format of the game but Fawad wasn't given an opportunity. But the left-handed batsman made most of the break, scoring 26 first-class hundreds and 33 fifties at an average of 56.48. Last year in August, Fawad made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England. Fawad has converted his every fifty-plus score in Test hundred so far. Prior to this, Fawad had featured in a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin for Pakistan back in November 2009. He made his Test debut in July 2009.

At the time of publishing this article, South Africa is trailing Pakistan in the second innings by 105 overs and has lost the wicket of Deal Elgar for 29 runs.

