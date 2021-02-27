India Vs England: Three-match ODI Series To Be Played Without Presence Of Fans

The upcoming three-match One Day International series between India and England is set to be played without the presence of the fans and behind closed doors with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether all the games will be held in Pune or the last ODI will be shifted to Mumbai is a decision that is yet to be taken.

'We will not have fans'

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take a call on whether all the games will be held in Pune or the final game will be played in Mumbai.

"We will not have fans with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. But whether the last game moves to Mumbai or all the matches will be played in Pune is a call that is still to be finalised. We also need to keep the English cricket board in the loop," the source said.

The T20Is are set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad itself. The three ODIs are to be played on March 23, 26, and 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune as per the initial plan.

Interestingly, a BCCI functionary even said that if the number of cases increases in Maharashtra, the ODIs could also be seen in Ahmedabad as that would mean not moving from one state to another.

"While we do use charter planes, but I would think if the cases do increase in Maharashtra, we could have a situation wherein we stick to Ahmedabad for the rest of the tour," the functionary pointed out.

India Vs England: ODI series

After a grueling four-match Test series, the focus shifts to the 50-overs format as both teams look to prove a point or two in the one-dayers. The upcoming three-match ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

However, it is the Men In Blue who will be looking to rediscover their rhythm in ODI cricket. In the year gone by, the Virat Kohli-led side could only manage a solitary win in six ODI matches. They were whitewashed in New Zealand in February last year (3 ODIs) before suffering a 2-1 series loss against Australia Down Under later in the year.

The two-time world champions did salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber at the Manuka Oval to avoid back-to-back away whitewashes in the ODI format.

