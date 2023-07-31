Jasprit Bumrah Garners Resounding Applause After BCCI Announces The Pacer's Comeback

After a long wait of ten months, Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made his comeback into the team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Team India will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series after the West Indies tour. Bumrah will be leading the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming tour of the Irish lands.

3 things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah played his last international series against Australia in September 2022

This is Team India's second Ireland tour after 2022

After the Asian Games, Rinku Singh received his maiden international Team India call up

Netizens come up with epic reactions after Jasprit Bumrah's return to Team India

The netizens on social media came up with different reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian cricket team and expressed their happiness on Twitter.

Jasprit Bumrah will be making his comeback in T20i series. ❤🔥#JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/rDpEsODCiu — 𝕬𝖇𝖍𝖎𝖏𝖊𝖊𝖙 𝕽𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓 💫🇮🇳 (@AbhijeetR27) July 31, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah in



Tests : 21.99 Avg, 2.69 Eco

ODIs : 24.30 Avg, 4.63 Eco

T20Is : 20.22 Avg, 6.62 Eco

IPL : 23.30 Avg, 7.39 Eco



India's All Format Gem is BACK!!!



Welcome Back, @Jaspritbumrah93 #Bumrah #JaspritBumrah #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/NhJ8Zvue8f — Foresay Sports | Lets Relive 2011 WC Finals (@ForesayCricket) July 31, 2023

Sanju, Bumrah and Mukesh will be on Spot to be selected in WC on the basis of this series. May be Not Mukesh but Sanju definitely has that chance.

#JaspritBumrah — Anubhav Rachit Mishra (@Anubhavm34_) July 31, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah's recovery timeline

Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not played for the Indian cricket team since September 2022 and was last featured in the T20I series against Australia. Bumrah sustained a back injury and has to miss Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League 2023, and also the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah went through back surgery and since then was going through rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

IRE vs IND: Team India Squad

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.