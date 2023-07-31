Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah Garners Resounding Applause After BCCI Announces The Pacer's Comeback

A look how did the Twitteratis reacted on social media following Team India bowler Jasprit Bumrah's return to the team for the Ireland tour.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Jasprit Bumrah, IND vs IRE, India vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah during the ENG vs IND ODI series in 2022 (Image: AP)


After a long wait of ten months, Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made his comeback into the team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Team India will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series after the West Indies tour. Bumrah will be leading the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming tour of the Irish lands. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Jasprit Bumrah played his last international series against Australia in September 2022 
  • This is Team India's second Ireland tour after 2022 
  • After the Asian Games, Rinku Singh received his maiden international Team India call up 

ALSO READ | Will James Anderson go Stuart Broad way and retire after Ashes 2023? Here's all we know

Netizens come up with epic reactions after Jasprit Bumrah's return to Team India 

The netizens on social media came up with different reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian cricket team and expressed their happiness on Twitter. 

Jasprit Bumrah's recovery timeline 

Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not played for the Indian cricket team since September 2022 and was last featured in the T20I series against Australia. Bumrah sustained a back injury and has to miss Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League 2023, and also the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. 

Jasprit Bumrah went through back surgery and since then was going through rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. 

IRE vs IND: Team India Squad 

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com